Alabama State tops Prairie View to secure a third straight winning season under coach Eddie Robinson

By The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Brandon Gilliam made field goals of 42, 29 and 30 yards and Alabama State beat Prairie View A&M 9-6 on Saturday to secure a third straight winning season under coach Eddie Robinson.

The last time Alabama State had three straight winnings seasons was under coach Reggie Barlow, who had five consecutive from 2010-15.

The teams combined for 22 first downs, 428 total yards and five turnovers.

Daquon Kincey rushed for 94 yards for Alabama State (6-5, 5-3 SWAC). Kareem Keye completed 6 of 14 passes for 71 yards with an interception.

Jaden Johnson was also intercepted for Prairie View (5-7, 3-5). He was 13 of 23 for 122 yards. Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez had two field goals, including a 50-yarder.

