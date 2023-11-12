SportsCollegeCollege Football

Prairie View shuts out Southern in second half for 27-21 win

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jamarious Brooks had a third-quarter touchdown run and Prairie View A&M shut out Southern in the second half for a 27-21 victory on Saturday.

Brooks' 9-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 54 yard drive that gave the Panthers a 24-21 lead with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter. Efren Jasso's 33-yard field goal with 6:55 to play ended an 11-play drive for the Panthers.

Southern (5-5, 4-3) finished with 327 yards of offense, but was 2 of 12 on third-down conversions and 1 of 3 on fourth down.

Trazon Connley threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Shemar Savage in the first quarter for Prairie View (5-5, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jahquan Bloomfield added a 19-yard touchdown run in the second that gave the Panthers a 17-14 lead.

Kendric Rhymes and Kobe Dillon had scoring runs for Southern. Harold Blood's 8-yard touchdown pass to August Pitre III gave the Jaguars a 21-17 lead heading into hafltime.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME