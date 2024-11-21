Michigan State eyes snapping 3-game losing streak vs. Purdue

Purdue (1-9, 0-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State (4-6, 2-5), Friday, 8:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan State by 13 1/2.

Series record: Michigan State leads 36-29-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Spartans must win their final two games to become bowl eligible after losing three straight and six of their last seven. Michigan State has lost its last two games to Indiana and Illinois by a combined 85-26 score. Purdue has yet to defeat an FBS opponent and is finishing a brutal four-game stretch where it’s been outscored 155-30. The Boilermakers are last in the Big Ten in both points scored (17.2 per game) and points allowed (38.9).

KEY MATCHUP

Purdue’s vulnerable defense vs. Michigan State’s struggling offense. Seven Boilermaker opponents have scored at least 35 points. Michigan State has scored at least 35 points only once this season, beating Championship Subdivision program Prairie View A&M 40-0. Over the last three games, the Spartans have averaged only 14.3 points.

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) passes the ball as Michigan State defensive linemen Maverick Hansen (97) and Khris Bogle (2) defend during the first half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Matt Marton

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Purdue: Tight end Max Klare leads Purdue in receptions (39), receiving yards (566) and receiving touchdowns (3). He is on pace to become the first tight end to lead the Boilermakers in receiving since current tight ends coach Justin Sinz in 2013 (41 receptions). Klare ranks second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally in receiving yards by a tight end.

Michigan State: QB Aidan Chiles has passed for 2,106 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He is just the sixth Spartan sophomore quarterback to pass for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Chiles completed 23 of 40 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns at Illinois. He ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 37th in the FBS in passing yards per completion (12.8).

FACTS & FIGURES

Purdue wide receiver Donovan Hamilton (88) breaks the tackle of Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Purdue has lost eight of its last nine games against the Spartans and has not won at Michigan State since 2006. ... Devin Mockobee is 69 yards away from becoming the eighth Boilermaker in program history to eclipse 2,500 career rushing yards. … Michigan State's Nick Marsh needs four receptions to pass all-time school leader Sedrick Irvin (40 in 1996). ... Purdue is the only team in the country to have five of the nation’s AP top six on its schedule (No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Notre Dame). … Spartan placekicker Jonathan Kim has connected on 18 of 20 field goal attempts and leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage and field goals made. ... Defensive back Dillon Thieneman leads Purdue in total tackles (83) and solo tackles (56), besting all Big Ten defensive backs in both categories. His 56 solo tackles rank second nationally by a defensive back. ... Michigan State ranks 35th in the FBS in total defense, allowing 328.1 yards per game and holding five opponents under 300 yards of total offense.