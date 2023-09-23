Renzi's 40-yard FG as time expires lifts Sacred Heart past St. Francis 37-34

LORETTO, Pa. — Jon Moccia's 34-yard kickoff return set up Sam Renzi's 40-yard field goal as time expired expired, lifting Sacred Heart to a 37-34 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon.

St. Francis tied it on Cole Doyle’s pin-point 17-yard pass to Aaron Tutino with 2:29 to play. Doyle kept the drive alive with a 17-yard gain on 4th-and-4 from from his own 31.

Moccia's return put the Pioneers at their 45 and Rob McCoy calmly drove the team into range for Renzi's third field goal.

McCoy was 14 of 23 for 285 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers (1-3, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Malik Grant had 120 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Doyle was 16 of 28 for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Sacred Heart (0-4, 0-1).

The Red Flash took a quick 10-0 lead but after three-straight punts, Sacred Heart scored on five-straight possessions, taking a 20-17 lead at the half on a 40-yard field goal as time expired. The Pioneers added a touchdown to open the third quarter before the Red Flashes scored 10-straight again to tie it at 27.

Sacred Heart finished with 423 yards; the Red Flash had 421.