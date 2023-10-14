SportsCollegeCollege Football

Rice scores twice to lead VMI past The Citadel 17-13

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hunter Rice ran for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns and his 19-yarder with 4:42 left was the game-winning score in VMI's 17-13 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Rice, who ran it 11 times (6.2 yards a carry), gave VMI (3-3, 2-1 Southern Conference) its first lead at 7-0 when he ran it in from the 1 to end a 13-play, 75-yard game-opening drive that lasted 6:48.

After the squads traded field goals, The Citadel (0-7, 0-4) tied it at 10 when Graeson Underwood ran it in from the 3 with 4:38 before halftime. The Bulldogs used 12 plays to go 75 yards in just under seven minutes. They posted their lone lead when Colby Kitner made a 38-yard field goal with 4:57 left in the third quarter.

Underwood threw for 118 yards and ran for 57 yards.

