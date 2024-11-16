SportsCollegeCollege Football

Richmond hangs on to beat Hampton 24-21, clinches at least share of CAA title

By The Associated Press

HAMPTON, Va. — Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 166 yards with two touchdowns and Richmond held on to defeat Hampton 24-21 for its ninth straight win and clinch at least a share of the Coastal Athletic Association title.

The Spiders (9-2, 7-0) ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll and alone atop the CAA, are hosts to William & Mary in a regular-season finale next Saturday. The win over the Pirates (5-6, 2-5) gave the Spiders their longest regular-season win streak since 1998 when they also won nine straight. Their last league loss came to Hampton in 2023.

Palmer-Smith's second TD run Saturday to finish a 75-yard drive gave Richmond a 24-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Malcolm Mays tied the game with a 1-yard rush with 10 minutes remaining in the game. But a final drive stalled in the final minute on downs at the Richmond 38 after Mays was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Carsen Stocklinski followed by an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Palmer-Smith finished another 75-yard drive with a 3-yard TD to open the scoring and the Spiders led thereafter.

Camden Coleman passed for 138 yards and a TD to Landon Ellis for Richmond.

