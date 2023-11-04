Roberts' clutch TD catch gives UT Martin 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Zoe Roberts made a clutch catch of a tipped pass in the end zone and UT Martin rallied to beat Tennessee Tech 44-41 in overtime on Saturday to move into first place in the Big South-OVC Association.

After Hayden Olsen kicked a 47-yard field goal on Tennessee Tech's overtime possession, the Skyhawks used six plays to reach the Golden Eagles' 9-yard line. Kinkead Dent threw a pass that defender Cameron Hudson tipped, but Roberts was able to corral it with one hand while on the ground.

The game-winning pass gave Dent five TD passes in a game for the second time this season.

The Skyhawks (7-2, 4-1), ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, trailed 38-24 when Dent threw a 21-yard TD pass to Sam Franklin to get within seven. Dent's 7-yard TD pass to DJ Nelson tied the game with two minutes left.

Freshman Jordyn Potts, making his third start and with one touchdown pass coming in, threw for five scores — one short of the Tennessee Tech record — including a 2-yarder to Justin Pegues for a 14-point lead with 10 minutes left.

Potts was 24-of-38 passing for 209 yards with Pegues and Metrius Fleming grabbing two TDs apiece.

Dent was 24 of 40 for 318 yards with his five TDs and an interception. Roberts had two of the TD catches. DeVonte Tanksley had 115 yards receiving on seven catches with a score.

UTM has beaten the Eagles 11 straight times.

