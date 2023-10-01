Robertson throws 5 TD passes as Maine gets 1st win in a 56-28 rout of Stony Brook

ORONO, Maine — Derek Robertson threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns to power Maine to a 56-28 Coastal Athletic Conference rout of winless Stony Brook on Saturday.

The Black Bears (1-4, 1-2) opened the game with four unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back to pick up their first win. It's the most points by Maine since the 2017 season.

Robertson connected with Joe Gillette from 55-yards out and added a 41-yard strike to Montigo Moss in the final minute of the first quarter to stake Maine to the lead, then hit Gillette with a 34-yard score and Moss from 27 yards to make it 42-14 at intermission.

Moss finished with five catches for 108 yards and Gillette added four catches for 96. Maine had 512 yards of offense and three takeaways on defense.

Casey Case led the Seawolves (0-5, 0-4) with 22 of 37 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns with an interception.

