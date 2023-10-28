Robinson, Perrantes help NEC-leading Duquesne to 27-0 win over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Edward Robinson ran for 120 yards and a touchdown, Darius Perrantes threw two touchdown passes, and Duquesne beat Sacred Heart 27-0 on Saturday.

In posting the shutout, the Dukes allowed just 55 yards in the first half and 179 for the game one week after allowing 35 points in a win over St. Francis. First-place Duquesne (5-3, 4-0 Northeast Conference) extended its lead to two games in the loss column.

Perrantes completed 13-of-24 passes for 203 yards and was intercepted twice. Both of his touchdown passes were to Darryl Powell Jr., covering 4 and 59 yards. Robinson added a 33-yard touchdown run and Brian Bruzdewicz kicked two field goals.

Rob McCoy was 11-of-23 passing for 82 yards for the Pioneers (1-8, 1-5) and Jalen Madison had 70 yards rushing.

It was Sacred Heart's homecoming game.

