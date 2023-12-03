Michigan to make 21st appearance in Rose Bowl Game for first meeting with Alabama since 2012

No. 1 Michigan (13-0, Big Ten) vs No. 5 Alabama (12-1, SEC), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Pasadena, California

TOP PLAYERS

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe, 2,718 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions.

Michigan: RB Blake Corum, 1,028 yards rushing, 24 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Alabama: Upset No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game, ending the Bulldogs' 29-game winning streak and extending its own win streak to 11. Outmaneuvered unbeaten Florida State for the final CFP spot, earning the Tide's eighth berth in 10 years.

Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts (77) celebrates after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Michigan: Shut out Iowa in the Big Ten title game to complete a dominant season. Ascended to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since winning the 1997 national title. Headed to third CFP appearance.

LAST TIME

Alabama 41, Michigan 14 in the 2012 season opener played in Arlington, Texas. (Sept. 1, 2012)

BOWL HISTORY

Alabama: Seventh appearance in the Rose Bowl, 20th consecutive season with a bowl game.

Michigan: 21st appearance in the Rose Bowl, but first in 17 years since January 2007.