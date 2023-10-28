Rucker, Bennett combine for 6 TDs to lead Bucknell past Colgate, 49-34

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Ralph Rucker threw four touchdown passes and Coleman Bennett ran for two scores as Bucknell used a 27-point second quarter to roll past Colgate 49-34 on Saturday afternoon.

The victory was Bucknell's first in four Pioneer League starts.

Colgate (3-5, 1-2 Pioneer) used two long touchdown runs — a 26-yarder by Michael Brescia and Chris Gee's 68-yard dash to the end zone — to take a 13-7 lead to start the second quarter. Bennett scored on runs of 23 and 31 yards, sandwiched around a 4-yard Rushawn Baker score to catapult the Bison (3-5, 1-3) into the lead. Rucker fired his second touchdown of the first half, a 13-yard toss to Eric Weatherly with 21 seconds left for a 34-13 halftime advantage.

Rucker added a 49-yard scoring strike to Josh Gary in the third quarter and a 35-yard strike to Weatherly in the fourth.

Bucknell did not turn the ball over, while the Bison picked off Brescia twice and recovered a Brescia fumble.

Rucker finished 32-of-43 passing for 381 yards. Baker had 107 yards on 18 carries and Bennett carried 17 times for 91 yards. Gary had nine catches for 139 yards and Weatherly caught 10 passes for 132 yards.

Brescia was 21 of 35 through the air for 184 yards and a touchdown. He also carried eight times for 53 yards and two scores. Gee rushed eight times for 106 yards.

