SportsCollegeCollege Football

Quali Conley runs for 112 yards and a TD, San Jose St. beats San Diego St. 24-13

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Quali Conley has 12 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, Kairee Robinson added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and San Jose State beat San Diego State 24-13 on Saturday night.

San Jose State (6-5, 5-2 Mountain West) has won five in a row since losing five of six to open the season. The Spartans can clinch a share of the regular season conference crown with a win over first-place UNLV in the finale next week.

Chevan Cordeiro threw a deep pass to Isaac Jernagin for a 42-yard gain that set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Conley that gave San Jose State a 17-10 lead with 6:16 left in the third quarter. Kairee Robinson capped a six-play, 94-yard drive —- including back-to-back runs or 21 and 57 yards by Conley — with a 5-yard run that made it 24-13 with 5 minutes to play in the game.

Jaylon Armstead had 134 yards rushing, including a 1-yard TD that opened the scoring with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter, on 21 carries for San Diego State (3-7, 1-5).

The Aztecs have lost three in a row and seven of their last eight.

Cordeiro was 15-of-20 passing for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception for San Jose State.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME