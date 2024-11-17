SportsCollegeCollege Football

Hajj-Malik Williams accounts for 3 TDs, UNLV beats San Diego State 41-20

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Hajj-Malik Williams threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more TDs Saturday night to help UNLV beat San Diego State 41-20

Williams finished 20-of-29 passing for 244 yards and ran for touchdowns of 12 and 7 yards.

Williams threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kaleo Ballungay to open the scoring with 4:05 left in the first quarter, Greg Burrell capped a nine-play, 70-yard drive with a 20-yard TD run early in the second quarter and Jai’Den Thomas ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give UNLV a 21-0 lead with 9:20 to go in the first half.

Danny O’Neil threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Louis Brown IV but couldn't connect with Michael Harrison on the 2-point try and San Diego State trailed 21-6 with 3:25 left in the second quarter. The Aztecs defense forced a punt, but Jalen Catalon picked off a pass from O'Neil to give UNLV (7-2, 3-1) possession at its own 47 and six plays later Williams scrambled for a 12-yard TD to make it 28-6 at halftime.

San Diego State went three-and-out on the first possession of the second half before Williams capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. Ja’Shaun Poke answered with a 46-yard scoring reception — the West Virginia transfer's first TD for the Aztecs — a little more than a minute later but Caden Chittenden's 46-yard field goal made it 38-13 going into the fourth quarter.

O'Neil's quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal from the 1 for San Diego State (3-7, 2-3) made it 38-20 with 13:46 to play.

The Aztecs have lost four games in a row.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME