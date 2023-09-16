Sayin, Penn take control of early field-goal fest with scoring passes to sink Colgate 20-6

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Aidan Sayin threw two touchdowns and completed passes to nine different receivers as Penn beat Colgate 20-6 on Saturday in the Quakers season opener.

After playing to a 6-all tie via field goals, Sayin put the Quakers ahead for good when he helped lead a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:14 and ended with his 6-yard scoring toss to Jared Richardson with 1:36 remaining before halftime.

Penn then sealed it coming out of the break when Sayin threw a 22-yard score to Marcus McDaniel. The abbreviated scoring drive (41 yards) was established by Isaac Shabay's 44-yard kickoff return.

Sayin finished 26-for-43 passing for 166 yards but proved efficient getting the ball to at least six targets with two or more receptions. Richardson had 62 yards receiving on seven catches.

Michael Brescia completed 18 of 42 for 186 yards and was intercepted twice for the Raiders (0-3).