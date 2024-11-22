Field goal on final play gives Southeastern Louisiana 19-16 win over Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. — Riley Callaghan kicked four field goals including a 40-yarder on the game's final play to lift Southeastern Louisiana to a 19-16 win over Nicholls on Thursday night in a regular-season finale for both teams.

Callaghan's winning field goal came after a 14-play, 51-yard drive that took nearly five minutes. The drive began after KK Reno's interception.

Nicholls had tied the game on an 84-yard pass from Pat McQuaide to Scrabby Osby early in the fourth quarter though the PAT was wide.

The Lions (7-5, 6-1) are a half-game back of Incarnate Word in the Southern Conference standings with the Cardinals playing East Texas A&M on Saturday. A Cardinals loss would give the Lions a share of the conference title but Incarnate Word gets the automatic berth for the FCS playoffs because of a 34-31 win over the Lions.

Eli Sawyer threw for 157 yards and a touchdown to Darius Lewis for the Lions.

Pat McQuaide threw for 298 yards for the Colonels (4-8, 2-5). McQuaide scrambled 9 yards for Nicholls' other touchdown.

The Lions led 16-10 at halftime.

