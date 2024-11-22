SportsCollegeCollege Football

Field goal on final play gives Southeastern Louisiana 19-16 win over Nicholls

By The Associated Press

THIBODAUX, La. — Riley Callaghan kicked four field goals including a 40-yarder on the game's final play to lift Southeastern Louisiana to a 19-16 win over Nicholls on Thursday night in a regular-season finale for both teams.

Callaghan's winning field goal came after a 14-play, 51-yard drive that took nearly five minutes. The drive began after KK Reno's interception.

Nicholls had tied the game on an 84-yard pass from Pat McQuaide to Scrabby Osby early in the fourth quarter though the PAT was wide.

The Lions (7-5, 6-1) are a half-game back of Incarnate Word in the Southern Conference standings with the Cardinals playing East Texas A&M on Saturday. A Cardinals loss would give the Lions a share of the conference title but Incarnate Word gets the automatic berth for the FCS playoffs because of a 34-31 win over the Lions.

Eli Sawyer threw for 157 yards and a touchdown to Darius Lewis for the Lions.

Pat McQuaide threw for 298 yards for the Colonels (4-8, 2-5). McQuaide scrambled 9 yards for Nicholls' other touchdown.

The Lions led 16-10 at halftime.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and College football ' Latest News & Updates

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME