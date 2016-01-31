Senior Bowl becomes showcase for Dak Prescott, Brandon Allen
MOBILE, Ala. — SEC West quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Jake Coker and Brandon Allen all led scoring drives to help lead the South to a 27-16 win over the North in Saturday’s Senior Bowl.
Arkansas’s Allen passed for a game-high 106 yards, including a couple of on-target deep balls. Mississippi State’s Prescott threw for 61 yards and a touchdown with both teams rotating their four quarterbacks after each quarter.
Both were 7-of-10 passing.
Baylor’s 6-foot-7 defensive end Shawn Oakman loomed large on the North defense. He racked up two first-half sacks and a forced fumble.
The game’s top quarterback prospect, North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz, had a mostly quiet first quarter. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards and the North didn’t score.
Ohio State quarterback-turned-receiver Braxton Miller also didn’t produce big plays on offense.
Miller, whose play got a lot of attention during the week in practice, had two catches for 8 yards and a 5-yard run while dropping a short pass. He did have a 31-yard kick return, one of the few roles he didn’t play at Ohio State.
Each quarter had a two-minute warning to give more quarterbacks a chance to run the offense in that situation.
The game’s rule switching possession after each quarter helped keep the North benefiting more from a huge special teams play.
USC’s Cody Kessler couldn’t get the North into the end zone before the third ended after a long blocked kick return and the South got the ball right back. Kessler couldn’t hit an open Miller in the end zone.
Wisconsin’s Joe Schobert blocked a field goal attempt and West Virginia’s K.J. Dillon returned it 73 yards in the final seconds of the quarter.
That came after Allen’s best drive.
He threw a pretty deep ball to Kansas State tight end Glenn Gronkowski — younger brother of New England Patriots star Rob — late in the third quarter. Then he fired another pass to Paul McRoberts, the first player from FCS Southeast Missouri to make the game.
McRoberts, who caught a 5-yard touchdown from Prescott, gained 46 receiving yards and returned a punt 27 yards.
Ohio State tight end Nick Vannett led North players with three catches for 58 yards.
For the South, North Carolina State’s Jacoby Brissett, a Florida transfer, got into the act with a touchdown drive in the fourth.
He and former Gators teammate Jeff Driskel — who played his final season at Louisiana Tech — matched up in the final quarter. Driskel’s wobbly throw on the final play went for a 29-yard touchdown to Aaron Burbridge of Michigan State.
Alabama’s Coker, a Mobile native who led the Crimson Tide’s national champion run in his lone season as starter, played the first quarter and helped set up a 25-yard touchdown scamper by TCU’s Aaron Green.