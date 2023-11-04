SportsCollegeCollege Football

Shannon, Rice lead big comeback in VMI's 31-24 victory over East Tennessee State

By The Associated Press

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Collin Shannon threw for 201 yards, Hunter Rice scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, and VMI scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to rally past East Tennessee State 31-24 on Saturday.

ETSU built a 24-14 lead through three quarters, scoring three touchdowns on the ground. ETSU's Trey Foster rushed for 172 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career, and Torey Lambert added 90 yards. ETSU finished with 286 yards on the ground.

It was the big fourth quarter for the Keydets (4-5, 3-3 Southern Conference) that proved to be the difference as Shannon hit Ivan Thorpe for a 12-yard touchdown pass, Caden Beck hit a 46-yard field goal and Rice capped the rally with a 5-yard TD run with 1:45 remaining.

William Riddle was 13-of-38 passing with a touchdown for ETSU (2-7, 1-5) and was intercepted once.

