Sherrod runs for 132 yards and a TD, adds 95-yard KOR for a score; Fresno St. beats Boise St. 37-30

By The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. — Malik Sherod ran for a career-high 132 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score to help Fresno State beat Boise State 37-30 Saturday night.

Dylan Lynch made field goals of 48, 22 and 24 yards for Fresno State (8-1, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Mikey Keene was 24-of-38 passing for 290 yards with a touchdowns and an interception.

Keene threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tre Watson that capped a seven-play, 78-yard opening drive and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Maddux Madsen connected with Billy Bowens for a 2-yard throw-and-catch that trimmed the deficit to 13-10 with 7 seconds left in the first half but the ensuing kickoff bounced a couple times before Sherrod scooped it up at the 5, raced up the middle, bent it back to the left sideline near midfield and broke a would-be tackle by the kicker near the 15 on his way to the end zone as time expired to make it 20-10 at halftime.

Boise State (4-5, 3-2) trimmed its deficit to three points when Madsen scored on a 27-yard run with but Sherrod's 52-yard TD scamper made it 37-27 with 1:49 to play.

Jonah Dalmas, a former walk-on from near-by Rocky Mountain High School, made three field goals (from 45, 38 and 52 yards) for Boise State. His 69 career made field goals are a program record, breaking the mark of 67, set by Kyle Brotzman (2007-10).

