No. 13 SMU rewards Rhett Lashlee's smashing ACC debut with contract extension

DALLAS — SMU and coach Rhett Lashlee have agreed on a contract extension with the No. 13 Mustangs on track for a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and possible playoff bid in their league debut.

The school announced the deal Friday, a day before SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC) visits Virginia with a chance to clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a victory. Terms were not disclosed.

The Mustangs are also 13th in the College Football Playoff rankings that will determine the 12-team field. The ACC winner will be on track for an automatic playoff bid and possible first-round bye.

SMU is 27-10 in Lashlee's three seasons, including 18 victories in the past 20 games. The Mustangs won the American Athletic Conference championship in their final season in that league last year.

The school's inaugural season in the ACC started a little rough with a big deficit as a heavy favorite at Nevada before the Mustangs rallied to win. Then a nine-game home winning streak ended with a loss to BYU in SMU's third game, although the Cougars won their first nine games before falling to Kansas.

SMU's sudden success in its return to a power conference after almost 30 years in lesser leagues figures to make Lashlee a hot prospect for openings elsewhere, but the school's donors have deep pockets.

“Rhett was the clear choice when we conducted our head-coaching search in 2021, and everything he and his staff have accomplished only validates our decision,” athletic director Rick Hart said. “As we go through a time of significant change in college athletics and the college athletics model, Rhett has been an invaluable partner and leader.”

Lashlee was hired after Sonny Dykes left for TCU following three consecutive winning seasons that included an 8-0 start in 2019.