Davenport, South Alabama rally to beat Western Michigan 30-20 at Veterans Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Bishop Davenport made his second start of the season and accounted for three touchdowns, Jeremiah Webb had six receptions for 182 yards and two TDs on Saturday night and South Alabama rallied to beat Western Michigan 30-23 at the Veterans Bowl.

South Alabama (7-6), under first-year head coach Major Applewhite, played in a bowl game for the third consecutive season.

Hayden Wolff threw a 7-yard TD pass to Anthony Sambucci to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive and trim Western Michigan’s deficit to 23-20 with 6:17 to play but Kentrel Bullock ran five times for 50 yards, including 22-yard scoring run, on the ensuing drive to make it a 10-point game with 2:42 left.

Bullock finished with 130 yards rushing on 17 carries. Davenport completed 15 of 24 for 271 yards and two touchdowns and added 85 yards rushing, including a 50-yard TD in the third quarter.

Quarterback Gio Lopez (turf toe) and wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett (opt out) did not play for South Alabama. Pritchett led the Sun Belt Conference in receptions (91), receiving yards (1,127) and touchdown catches (9).

Jalen Buckley scored on a 1-yard run and Luka Zurak kicked a 37-yard field goal 10 seconds into the second to give the Broncos (6-7) a 10-0 lead.

After a Broncos three-and-out, Davenport threw a pass deep down the right sideline to Webb, who high-pointed the ball to take it from a defender for a 45-yard TD that gave the Jaguars the lead for good at 16-10 with 4:50 left in the first half.

South Alabama, which beat Eastern Michigan 59-10 in the 2023 68 Ventures Bowl, has won back-to-back bowls — the first two in program history.