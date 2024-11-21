No. 19 South Carolina looks to keep its momentum and win its fifth straight when it faces Wofford

Wofford (5-6) at No. 19 South Carolina (7-3), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (ESPN+/SECN+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series history: South Carolina leads 20-4.

What’s at stake?

South Carolina, which finished its SEC season at 5-3, wants to keep its momentum going into the much bigger finale on Nov. 30 when it plays at rival Clemson. Wofford has had its most wins since going 8-4 in 2019 and can reach .500 if it pulls off the colossal upset.

Key matchup

Wofford's offense vs. South Carolina's defensive line. The Terriers are 107th nationally in total offense in the Football Championship Subdivision this season while the Gamecocks, led by SEC leader Kyle Kennard, are second in the Southeastern Conference and third in the country in sacks.

Players to watch

Wofford: QB Amari Odom has thrown for 1,350 yards, completing more than 55% of his throws with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He's helped the Terriers to five victories this season after the program totalled just six combined the previous three years.

South Carolina: QB LaNorris Sellers i s finding his stride late in his first season as the Gamecocks starter. Sellers threw for a career high 353 yards and five TD passes as South Carolina twice rallied back in the fourth quarter of a 34-31 win over then-No. 24 Missouri last week.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) is tackled by Missouri linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

Facts & figures

South Carolina has won the past 17 games over Wofford, dating to 1918. ... Wofford will receive $600,000 for its first trip to Williams-Brice Stadium since 2017. ... Since 2000, the Gamecocks are 56-4 against teams not currently in a Power Four conference. One of those defeats, though, was to FCS opponent in The Citadel in 2015. ... Wofford is 1-25 all-time against teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the lone victory coming over Louisiana-Monroe in 2000. ... Wofford's last FBS opponent was Pitt to start the 2023 season, the Terriers losing 45-7. ... Kennard leads the SEC with 10.5 sacks. ... South Carolina tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has accounted for seven of his 12 TDs this season in the team's past four victories. ... This is Wofford's final game of the season. ... South Carolina freshman Mazeo Bennett leads the team's receivers this season with 26 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns. ... The Gamecocks offensive line, which had allowed 32 sacks in the team's first seven games, has given up just one in the past three wins over Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Missouri.