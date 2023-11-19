SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bouman, Phillips get loose for South Dakota in 48-6 romp over Western Illinois

By The Associated Press

MACOMB, Ill. — Aidan Bouman threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for two touchdowns and South Dakota beat Western Illinois 48-6 on Saturday.

The Coyotes (9-2, 7-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took the lead for the remainder when Bouman threw a 54-yard score to Keyondray Jones for a 10-6 lead with 3:39 left in the first quarter.

South Dakota broke it open with a three-touchdown third which included Phillips' scoring runs of 6 and 5 yards to make it 41-6.

Western Illinois took its lone lead when Matt Morrissey threw a 15-yard score to Tre Maronic for a 6-3 advantage following the failed two-point conversion with 4:37 left in the first.

Nate Thomas ran for 102 yards on eight carries and a touchdown on a run that covered 59 yards. Phillips ran for 93 yards on 15 carries. Carter Bell had 142 receiving yards on seven receptions for the FCS No. 5-ranked Coyotes.

Morrissey threw for 120 yards for Western Illinois (0-11, 0-8).

___

