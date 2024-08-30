SportsCollegeCollege Football

Pierre runs for two touchdowns and South Dakota opens season with 45-3 win over Northern State

By The Associated Press

VERMILLION, S.D. — Charles Pierre Jr. ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns and South Dakota rolled past Division-II Northern State 45-3 in a season opener Thursday night.

The Coyotes, coming off their most successful postseason run, got a 97-yard kickoff return from Kevondray Jones-Logan and a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter after Northern State scored its only points.

Pierre had short scoring runs that came before and after a 55-yard punt return by Carter Bell in the second quarter for a 31-3 halftime lead.

The Coyotes reached the FCS quarterfinals for the first time last season. They have now beaten the Division-II Wolves in all nine of their meetings.

Travis Theis added 86 of the Coyotes' 266 yards rushing and a 10-yard touchdown. L.J. Phillips Jr. finished the scoring with a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter. South Dakota outgained 351-207 in total offense. The Coyotes made two interceptions and recovered a muffed punt.

