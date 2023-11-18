Frank Harris accounts for 523 total yards, 6 TDs, UTSA beats South Florida 49-21

SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris had a school-record 523 total yards and accounted for six touchdowns to help UTSA beat South Florida 49-21 Friday night and win its seventh game in a row.

UTSA (8-3, 7-0) — in its first season in the American Athletic Conference — can clinch a berth in the conference championship game with a win over No. 24 Tulane in the regular-season finale on Nov. 24. The Roadrunners have won 17 consecutive games against conference opponents, including each of the last two Conference USA title games.

Harris was 31-of-46 passing for 411 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added 112 yards rushing and three TDs on 12 carries. He is the only player in the FBS this season with 400-plus yards passing and 100-plus yards rushing in a single game.

Byrum Brown threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Yusuf Terry and scored on a 5-yard run for South Florida (5-6, 3-4).

Harris threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg to make it 14-all with 10:40 left in the second quarter and, after USF went three-and-out, Joshua Cephus caught a pass down the left sideline, cut inside and raced 37 yards to the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown to give UTSA the lead for good about 2 1/2 minutes later.

Harris capped an 11-play, 88-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run just before halftime and then pulled the hand off on a zone-read, broke a tackle and ran for a 40-yard score to make it 35-14 with 13:06 left in the third quarter.

Cephus finished with nine receptions for 163 yards and moved past Zakhari Franklin to become the program's all-time leader with 3,454 career yards receiving. Franklin had 3,348 yards from 2019-22.

Harris threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Devin McCuin in the first quarter and scored on a 25-yard run in the fourth.

