Southeast Missouri State breezes past Tennessee Tech 28-3

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Paxton DeLaurent threw an 89-yard scoring strike to Ryan Flournoy in the first quarter and Southeast Missouri State never looked back in posting a 28-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

DeLaurent's long touchdown pass for Southeast Missouri State (3-4, 3-0 Big South-OVC Association) came on a first-down play on the Redhawks' second possession. Backup freshman quarterback Patrick Heitert connected with Dalyn McDonald from 7 yards out for his first-career touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Hayden Olsen kicked a 31-yard field goal with 94 seconds left to get Tennessee Tech (2-5, 0-2) within 11 points at halftime.

Heitert capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 21-3 lead. Geno Hess ran 3 yards for a score with 9:33 left to cap off the victory.

DeLaurent completed 7 of 10 passes for 184 yards and Heitert had 179 yards on 12-of-14 passing for the Redhawks. Flournoy finished with six receptions for 203 yards.

Jordyn Potts completed 13 of 31 passes for 135 yards with an interception for the Tigers.

The Redhawks finished with 431 yards of offense while holding Tennesse Tech to 244.