Czavian Teasett's late TD pass to Dupree Fuller helps Southern beat Alabama A&M 25-20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Czavian Teasett threw two touchdown passes to Darren Morris and another to Dupree Fuller with 1:12 to play Saturday to help Southern beat Alabama A&M 25-20.

Xavier Lankford ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 3:42 to play that gave Alabama A&M a 20-19 lead. The Jaguars responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive — including a 21-yard throw-and-catch from Teasett to Morris on third-and-10 early in the possession — that culminated with Teasett's TD pass to Fuller.

Teasett was 24-of-37 passing for 294 yards and added 57 yards rushing on six carries for Southern (5-4, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Morris finished with five receptions for 96 yards and Fuller had 70 yards receiving on four catches.

Victor Barbosa kicked a 21-yard field goal to cap an 11-play, 21-yard drive that took 5 minutes, 24 seconds off the clock to give Alabama A&M a 10-0 lead with 8:43 left in the first quarter.

Teasett threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Morris to get Southern on the scoreboard with five minutes to play in the first half but Joshua Griffin’s PAT attempt was no good.

Teasett hit Morris at the 15 and he raced the rest of the way for a 36-yard touchdown that capped a seven-play, 99-yard drive and gave Southern its first lead at 16-10 with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter.

Griffin kicked a 35-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 10-9 and a 32-yarder late in the third quarter to give Southern a nine-point lead going into the fourth.

Barbosa added a 39-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter that trimmed the Alabama A&M (3-4, 1-2 deficit to 19-13.

Lankford was 15-of-32 passing for 169 yards with an interception and had a game-high 93-yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries.