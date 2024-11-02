Missouri State moves to 5-0 in MVFC with 38-17 victory over Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jacob Clark threw two touchdown passes, Jayden Becks ran for 101 yards and two scores and Missouri State rolled to a 38-17 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

It was the seventh straight win for Missouri State (7-2, 5-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which remains a half-game back of conference leader North Dakota State (9-1, 6-0).

Clark was 22-of-33 passing for 213 yards. He threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to DVontae Key in the first quarter and added a 15-yarder to Hunter Wood to stretch the Bears' lead to 17-0 with 5:24 left in the second quarter.

Becks scored on an 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter and bulled in from the 1-yard line late in the game. Jacardia Wright also had a touchdown run for Missouri State.

Jake Curry completed 15 of 33 passes for 105 yards and added 85 yards on the ground on 15 carries for Southern Illinois (2-7, 0-5). Curry's 16-yard touchdown run pulled the Salukis to 17-7 just before halftime.

