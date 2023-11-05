SportsCollegeCollege Football

Southern Miss uses 4 takeaways to beat Louisiana-Monroe 24-7

By The Associated Press

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 131 yards, with a touchdown, to move into third place on the Southern Mississippi career rushing list and the Golden Eagles beat Louisiana-Monroe 24-7 on Saturday.

Gore entered ranked fifth on the school’s all-time rushing chart with 3,572 yards, needing just 12 to tie Derrick Nix (1998, 2000-22) for fourth and 23 to tie Ben Garry (1974-77) for third.

The Southern Miss defense had four takeaways. MJ Daniels returned one interception 29 yards. Hayes Maples and Zay Franks, a former wide receiver, each made a pick, and Quentin Bivens recovered a fumble.

The game featured three one-play touchdown drives. Southern Miss RB Chandler Pittman connected with Latreal Jones for a 38-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The Golden Eagles' second one-play drive ended in Jakarius Caston's 80-yard catch-and-run.

Louisiana-Monroe's lone score came on Dariyan Wiley's 68-yard catch on first down.

Billy Wiles was 11 of 23 for 200 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception for Southern Miss (2-7, 1-5 Sun Belt).

Blake Murphy was 7-of-17 passing for 81 yards with three interceptions for Louisiana-Monroe (2-7, 0-6). The Warhawks were held to 10 first downs and 260 total yards.

