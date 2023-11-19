Miller accounts for 2 TDs, Wissler runs for another; Southern Utah beats Utah Tech 24-16

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Justin Miller passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Braedon Wissler had 130 yards rushing and a TD and Southern Utah beat Utah Tech 24-16 Saturday night.

Miller was 16-of-27 passing for 165 yards. He scored on a 7-yard run midway through the second quarter and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Isaiah Wooden that made it 14-6 with 3:25 left in the first half.

Targhee Lambson had 138 yards rushing on 14 carries for Southern Utah (6-5, 4-2 United Athletic Conference).

Nygel Osborne ripped off a 38-yard run and scored on a 6-yard scamper the following play to give Utah Tech (2-9, 1-5) a 16-14 lead early in the third quarter. Tyler Graham kicked a 31-yard field goal less than 2 minutes later and Thunderbirds led the rest of the way.

Kobe Tracy lost a fumble that was recovered by Robert Horsey at the SUU 6. On the next play, Lambson took a handoff and raced down the left sideline for a 68-yard gain and, after an incomplete pass, Wissler had runs of 6 and 30 yards, that latter of which capped the scoring with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.

Utah Tech has lost five games in a row. The Trailblazers completed their four-year transition from Division II to Division I and will be eligible for post season play next season.

Osborne, who opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run, finished with seven carries for 60 yards.

