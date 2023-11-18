SportsCollegeCollege Football

Doyle throws four TD passes, St. Francis (PA) tops Central Conneccticut 49-14 in season finale

By The Associated Press

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Cole Doyle recovered from a rocky start to throw four touchdown passes and Jordan Jackson ran for two more as St. Francis (PA) rolled to a 49-14 win over Central Connecticut in its season finale Saturday afternoon.

The Red Flashes (4-6) finished third in the Northeast Conference at 4-3, two games behind conference champion Duquesne.

Doyle threw two interceptions before he completed his second pass to a teammate in the first quarter. Luquay Washington recorded the interception; a 52-yard pick-6 for Central Connecticut.

Doyle threw three touchdown passes, two to Dawson Snyder, including a 32-yard score, and Jackson dashed 28 yards to give St. Francis a 28-7 lead at intermission. Doyle added a 22-yard touchdown to Jake Bruno and Jackson punched over from the one to make it 42-7 after three quarters.

Doyle finished 16 of 25 for 253 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Tobee Stokes carried 16 times for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson had 85 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Snyder had six catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Connecticut (3-8, 1-6) managed just 160 yards of offense.

