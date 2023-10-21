Stenstrom-to-Hulstein connection late in fourth quarter lifts Princeton to 21-14 win over Harvard.

PRINCETON, N.J. — Blake Stenstrom connected with Connor Hulstein on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 remaining and Princeton defeated previously undefeated Harvard 21-14 on Saturday.

The Tigers won after seeing their 14-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half. First, Charles DePrima hit Kaedyn Odermann with a 12-yard touchdown pass to get Harvard on the board in the final minute of the third quarter, then Shane McLaughlin tied it with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

Later, after a 30-yard punt by Harvard (5-1, 2-1 Ivy League) gave the Tigers the ball on the Crimson 45-yard line, Stenstrom led an eight-play drive that culminated in his go-ahead toss to Hulstein. DePrima was intercepted for the third time on Harvard's ensuing possession.

Harvard, which averaged 41.2 points per game in its 5-0 start, was held to the two second-half touchdowns and 220 yards of total offense. Princeton (3-3, 2-1) features the No. 2 rushing defense in FCS, allowing only 73 yards per game and entered No. 4 nationally at 15 points allowed per game. The Crimson managed 68 yards on the ground to go with their 14 points.

Princeton has won six in a row in the series and leads the storied matchup 60-48-7.

