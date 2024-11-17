SportsCollegeCollege Football

Sergent throws 6 TD passes as San Diego routs Stetson 45-6 in Pioneer League battle

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Grant Sergent threw six touchdown passes, five in the first half, and San Diego rolled to a 45-6 win over Stetson Saturday.

San Diego (7-3, 5-2) remains tied with Butler for second place in the Pioneer Football League, a game behind Drake, but Bulldogs hold the tiebreaker after a 30-28 head-to-head win. The Toreros play their regular-season finale Saturday at Morehead State.

Sergent opened the game with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cole Monach, then hit Ja'seem Reed twice in just over a minute — from 24 yards out and again from 30 to make it 21-0 after one quarter. Then he made it three straight to Reed with a 15-yard toss. His 23-yard strike to Josh Heverly with :38 left in the half made it 35-0 at the break.

Stetson's lone touchdown came on a 52-yard run by Trey Clark with :48 left in the game.

Sergent was 20-of-28 passing for 311 yards. Isaiah Smith carried 17 times for 110 yards and Reed had five catches for 121 yards.

Kael Alexander was 19-of-33 passing for 148 yards and was picked off twice. Clark finished with 81 yards on eight carries while the Hatters finished with just 80 net yards rushing.

