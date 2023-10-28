Stone throws 3 TD passes, SMU bowl eligible with 69-10 win over Tulsa

DALLAS — Preston Stone threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half — and SMU soared past Tulsa 69-10 on Saturday to become bowl eligibile.

On the second snap of the homecoming game, Stone connected with Romello Brinson for a 74-yard touchdown, and in the closing seconds of the first quarter Isaiah Nwokobia returned an interception 25 yards for a score for a 28-3 Mustangs lead.

In the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second quarter SMU had a field goal and a 62-yard catch-and-run for RJ Maryland. By halftime it was 52-3, the most points score in a half of a Division I game this season.

The Mustangs (6-2, 4-0 AAC) were coming off a 55-0 win at Temple and were winning league games by 31 points a game.

Stone was 15-of-20 passing before taking the second half off. Camar Weaton scored two of SMU's five rushing touchdowns and finished with 80 yards on nine carries, including a 48-yard TD.

With three quarterbacks and six running backs, the Mustangs piled up 638 total yards, 446 through the air on 22-of-29 passing.

The Golden Hurricanes (2-5, 1-3) ran 72 plays to 68 for the Mustangs but only had 247 yards.

