Jamar Curtis scores 3 TDs as Lafayette hands Stonehill its seventh straight loss, 42-10

EASTON, Pa. — Jamar Curtis ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third as Lafayette scored three first-quarter touchdowns and rolled to a 42-10 win over Stonehill in a non-conference game on Saturday.

The Leopards rolled to 484 yards of total offense to hand Stonehill its seventh-straight loss.

Lafayette picked off a Drew Easton pass at midfield on the Skyhawks opening possession and Dean DeNobile threw 13 yards to Curtis out of the backfield, then Curtis burst into the open field on the second play of the drive and raced 28 yards for the touchdown.

After forcing a Stonehill punt the Leopards drove 69 yards in nine plays for their second touchdown. DeNobile hit Elijah Steward for 38 yards to set up a first down at the Skyhawks 20 and Troy Bruce carried three straight times, covering the final four yards for the score.

Eason threw his second interception on Stonehill's first play from scrimmage and DeNobile turned that into a third straight TD with a 27-yard strike to Curtis to make it 21-0 after one quarter.

Lafayette (6-5, 2-3 Patriot) limited Stonehill to just 145 passing yards on 10-for-21 passing by Eason, picking off three passes. The Skyhawks (1-9, 0-5 NEC) were held to just 113 yards on 35 carries on the ground.

DeNobile was 18 of 24 passing for 275 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Curtis had eight carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Bruce carried nine times for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

