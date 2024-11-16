SportsCollegeCollege Football

New Hampshire closes with 21 straight points to beat Stony Brook 31-30

By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. — Seth Morgan passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and he added another on the ground as New Hampshire closed with 21 straight points to beat Stony Brook 31-30 on Saturday.

New Hampshire (7-4, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association) trailed 30-10 after the first play of the fourth quarter. Caleb Mead returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to put the ball at the UNH 45-yard line. Eight plays later Morgan scored on a 24-yard run.

Stony Brook quarterback Tyler Knoop fumbled it on a sack and Jacoby Sherard recovered at the Seawolves' 13. New Hampshire faced a fourth-and-11 on the next drive and received a first down after a pass interference penalty put the ball at the 2. Denzell Gibson scored on a short touchdown run to make it 30-24 with 9:37 left.

Stony Brook returned the kickoff 40 yards to get near midfield and picked up a first down before Malachi Marshall fumbled and Zedane Williams recovered with 7:43 left. Morgan connected with Caleb Burke for a 33-yard gain and scored on a 15-yard completion to Joey Corcoran. Nick Mazzie made the extra point with 6:15 left to put the Wildcats on top.

Stony Brook punted with 4:59 left after going three-and-out, and New Hampshire picked up four first downs, the last on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, to run out the clock.

Knoop finished with three passing touchdowns for Stony Brook (8-3, 5-2), which has lost the last five meetings with New Hampshire.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME