Suits accounts for 3 TDs, Valenzuela runs for 171 yards to lead Houston Christian over McNeese 35-24

By The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Colby Suits accounted for three touchdowns, Jesse Valenzuela ran for 171 yards and another score and Houston Christian beat McNeese 35-24 on Saturday night.

Suits tossed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Karl Reynolds that gave Houston Christian a 21-17 lead early in the third quarter. McNeese regained the lead on D’Angelo Durham's 3-yard touchdown run with 4:19 to play in the third.

Suits added a 21-yard touchdown run with 11:26 remaining in the game and Valenzuela broke loose on a 17-yard touchdown run to cap and 11-play, 80-yard drive with 1:24 left. Suits also had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter and finished with 135 yards on 10-of-22 passing and 50 yards rushing.

Jordan Oliver returned an interception 53 yards into the end zone for Houston Christian (5-4, 4-2 Southland Conference) on McNeese's opening drive.

Kamden Sixkiller was 19-of-34 passing for 249 yards and threw a touchdown and interception for McNeese (0-9, 1-5). Joshon Barbie had 84 yards on 10 carries with a 24-yard touchdown run.

