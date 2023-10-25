Syracuse and Virginia Tech look to enhance bowl aspirations when they meet on Thursday night

Syracuse (4-3, 0-3 Atlantic Coast) at Virginia Tech (3-4, 2-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Line: Virginia Tech by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series Record: Syracuse leads 11-8.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

An opportunity for each team to improve its bowl prospects, with the Hokies holding a distinct advantage playing at home in front of what is certain to be a jacked up crowd. The three ACC losses suffered by the Orange have come in their last three games: against Clemson at home, at No. 17 North Carolina and at No. 4 Florida State.

KEY MATCHUP

Orange dual-threat QB Garrett Shrader against the Hokies defense. In their last meeting, Shrader threw a 45-yard TD pass to Damien Alford with 19 seconds left at Lane Stadium in a 41-36 Syracuse victory. Shrader threw for 236 yards and two TDs and ran for 174 yards and three more touchdowns in the game.

North Carolina defensive lineman Travis Shaw (4) and North Carolina linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) tackle Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Syracuse: RB LeQuint Allen Jr. Too much attention to containing Shrader could open things up for Allen. He's got three 100-yard rushing efforts this season and has run for seven touchdowns. He's also caught a team-best 23 passes, including a TD.

Virginia Tech: DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland leads the Hokies with seven sacks and was the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after making six tackles, including four sacks, forcing a fumble and recovering one in a 30-13 win against Wake Forest.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is protected by Virginia Tech offensive lineman Parker Clements (70) and Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bob Schick (75) as he looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Credit: AP/Colin Hackley

Syracuse is in the midst of a 34-day stretch without playing a home game. ... The Orange and Hokies have only played twice since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013, and Syracuse has won them both. ... The Orange have allowed only 12 kickoff return yards; Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten averages 31.6 yards on returns with one TD. ... Hokies hybrid LB/DB Keonta Jenkins has forced four fumbles this season. ... Hokies QB Kyron Dromes ran for 59 yards and passed for 321 more in the win against Wake Forest. ... Virginia Tech is 23-12 in Thursday night games.

