Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader has been ruled out of game against Boston College

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader watches warmups before the team's NCAA...

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader watches warmups before the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

By The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse starting quarterback Garrett Shrader was ruled out of tonight’s game against Boston College due to an injury suffered against Virginia Tech last Thursday.

The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Sophomore Carlos Del Rio-Wilson started for the Orange.

Shrader is 123 for 197 on the season with 1,508 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 316 rushing yards but has finished with negative rushing yards the past two weeks.

His performance against Virginia Tech marked the third straight game with fewer than 150 yards passing and fourth in which he’s thrown for fewer than 200.

