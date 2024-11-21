No. 16 Colorado looks to continue its Big 12 title game pursuit with trip to Kansas on Saturday

No. 16 Colorado (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) at Kansas (4-6, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Colorado by 2½.

Series record: Colorado leads 42-23-3.

What’s at stake?

Colorado is tied with BYU in the league standings at 6-1 and a game back of the Cougars in overall record with two games to go. So if the Buffaloes win out, they will be playing for the Big 12 title. If they lose to Kansas, they would need Arizona State and Iowa State to lose at least one game or BYU to lose its last two. The Jayhawks have won consecutive games against ranked teams for the first time in school history.

Key matchup

Colorado star Travis Hunter against the Kansas defense, and particularly standout cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson. Hunter is among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy thanks to his two-way versatility, but he will face two of the Big 12's premier cover cornerbacks against the Jayhawks.

Players to watch

Colorado: Shedeur Sanders will be one of the first QBs taken in the NFL draft, and he has been particularly good over the last three weeks. Sanders has thrown for at least 291 yards in each of the games and has eight touchdown passes against one interception.

Kansas: RB Devin Neal had two TD runs in last week's road upset of then-No. 6 BYU, and he needs just 74 yards to reach 1,000 for the third consecutive season. His ability to grind away yards will be crucial to keeping the high-powered Colorado offense off the field.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks with a Utah coach after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Facts & figures

Colorado is back in the Big 12 and playing Kansas for the first time since Nov. 6, 2010, when the Jayhawks won in Lawrence. The Buffaloes' last win in the series was on Oct. 17, 2009. ... It is the final home game for Kansas and the last scheduled game at Arrowhead Stadium, where it has played its Big 12 games while rebuilding its football stadium. ... Hunter needs 87 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the season. ... Sanders needs two TD passes to break Sefo Liufau's single-season Colorado record set in 2014. ... Colorado held Utah to 31 yards rushing last week. ... The Buffaloes lead the Big 12 in sacks and has at least four in five of the last six games. ... Kansas allowed 13 points last week against BYU, its fewest against a ranked opponent since surrendering 11 to No. 2 Oklahoma in 1984. ... Dotson has five interceptions to lead the Big 12.