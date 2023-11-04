Tahj Smith throws two touchdown passes, Morgan State defeats Delaware State 24-17

BALTIMORE — Tahj Smith threw two touchdown passes and Morgan State defeated Delaware State 24-17 on Saturday.

The Bears led 10-0 at halftime after a short field goal by Beckett Leary and JJ Davis' 24-yard touchdown run. Smith's 53-yard TD pass to Tyler Wilkins pushed the lead to 17-0 early in the third quarter.

The Hornets closed to 17-14 with third-quarter touchdown runs of 18 yards by Marquis Gillis and 4 yards by Jaden Sutton.

Morgan State went up by 10 in the fourth quarter when Smith threw 3 yards to Anthony James Jr. for a touchdown.

Delaware State got within 24-17 on a 25-yard field goal by Nathan Wilson with less than two minutes remaining, but James recovered the onside kick for the Bears.

Smith completed only six passes in 17 attempts for 131 yards, but the Bears (3-5, 2-1 MEAC) added 143 yards on the ground. Davis had 75 yards rushing and Smith contributed 66 yards.

Marqi Adams was 22-of-28 passing for 192 yards for the Hornets (1-8, 0-3).

The Bears have won 13 of the last 15 meetings.

