Taylors Shields caught TD passes of 18 and 51 yards to help Murray State beat Presbyterian 41-10

MURRAY, Ky. — Taylor Shields caught touchdown passes of 18 and 51 yards, Kylan Galbreath, Cortezz Jones and Q’Darryius Jennings each ran for a touchdown and Murray State beat Presbyterian 41-10 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Shields, who finished with two receptions for 69 yards, scored his first touchdown to make it 17-10 with 1:05 left in the first half and Murray State led the rest of the way. After Jones ran for a 6-yard TD, Shields caught a deep pass from back-up quarterback Eric Phoenix to give the Racers a 21-point lead.

Murray State finished with 484 total yards and limited the Blue Hose to 159. The Racers combined for 231 yards rushing on 44 carries. Jennings had 50 yards on nine carries, including a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Wesley completed 11 of 22 passes for 99 yards with an interception and added 45 yards rushing on 10 carries for Presbyterian. JB Seay scored on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter and Mack Mikko kicked a short field goal that made it 10-all with 2:15 left in the second quarter.