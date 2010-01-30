Tebow struggles in Senior Bowl loss

MOBILE, Ala. - Florida quarterback Tim Tebow had a shaky outing running a pro-style offense against a sturdy defense in the Senior Bowl yesterday. He fumbled twice and finished 8-for-12 for 50 yards in the showcase for senior NFL prospects. Tebow's South squad lost 31-13 to the North.

Tebow's longest completion was 11 yards and he netted 4 yards on four rushes, but was never turned loose as a power runner as he often was with the Gators. He battled strep throat early but didn't miss any practice time during a week when he was trying to prove to skeptical NFL teams and draft analysts that he could be a starting pro quarterback.

"I think I'm definitely open to improving my fundamentals," Tebow said. "I think I definitely showed that by being here. If you just watched the way I played, you could see there is room for improvement and what I need to work on."

Meanwhile, Mardy Gilyard stole the show. The former Cincinnati star turned in an awfully strong audition, racking up 103 yards receiving and catching a 32-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to spark the North team.

"All my hard work just kind of came into one game," said Gilyard, who once worked four jobs to stay in school after losing his scholarship. "I'm truly blessed. I worked my butt off and I played my butt off. I've been through so much in my career."

Michigan defensive lineman Brandon Graham had two sacks and a forced fumble and was chosen the game's Most Valuable Player. The South committed six turnovers.