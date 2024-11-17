Temple fires third-year coach Stan Drayton, who never had a winning season

PHILADELPHIA — Temple fired coach Stan Drayton on Sunday after losing records in all three of his seasons.

Drayton went 9-25 overall and 4-18 in the American Athletic Conference. He was fired a day after Temple beat FAU 18-15 on a field goal in overtime.

Defensive coordinator Everett Withers will serve as interim coach for the final two games of the season.

“With the changing landscape of college football and the playoff format, the opportunity for Temple football has never been greater," athletic director Arthur Johnson said in a statement announcing the change. “Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles, appear in bowl games consistently, and build a program that our fans, alumni, and students can be proud of in the classroom and on the field.”

The Owls went 3-9 in each of Drayton’s first two seasons and are 3-7 this year. Their wins came against Utah State, Tulsa and FAU, teams that are a combined 8-22.

“I appreciate the opportunity that I was given to lead a great group of young men at Temple University,” Drayton said. “I wish them nothing but the best in football and in life.”

Temple closes the season with games against UTSA on the road and at home against North Texas, two teams that are one win away from bowl eligibility.

Drayton was earning $1.9 million this year, according to the USA Today salary database.