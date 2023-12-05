SportsCollegeCollege Football

Tennessee DE James Pearce arrested after traffic stop, according to published report

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr., right, sacks Virginia quarterback...

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr., right, sacks Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. A report says Pearce was arrested after disobeying police instructions during a traffic stop. According to a Knoxville, Tenn., police report obtained by Knox News, police clocked Pearce driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 63 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

By The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive end James Pearce was arrested on traffic charges after a stop on Monday, according to a published report.

Knoxville police wrote in a report obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel that police clocked the All-SEC first-team selection driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 63 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police wrote in the report that the sport-utility vehicle had expired temporary tags and that Pearce failed to provide identification or proof of insurance. Officers also found that Pearce had a suspended license in North Carolina, according to the report.

Pearce was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, failure to present insurance, registration improperly displayed and improper window tinting, the police report said.

A spokesperson for the university told the newspaper that Tennessee was aware of the incident and awaiting more information.

Pearce had 8 1/2 sacks and 13 tackles for loss this season. The Volunteers play Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME