Tennessee State takes early lead and holds off Gardner-Webb 23-20

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Draylen Ellis thew for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Jaden McGill rushed for 100 yards and another score, and Tennessee State beat Gardner-Webb 23-20 on Saturday.

Tennessee State scored on the game’s first drive and Bryant Williams made it 13-0 after catching a 17-yard pass from Ellis. Gardner-Webb blocked the second point-after attempt and ran it back for two points.

Gardner-Webb was within 13-12 late in the third quarter before Tennessee State scored the next 10 points in the fourth, the last on a 30-yard field goal by James Lowery with 4:33 to go.

Karate Brenson made eight catches for 82 yards for Tennessee State (8-3, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which closes out the regular season next Saturday at home against SEMO.

Edward Saydee and Carson Gresock each had a touchdown on the ground for Gardner-Webb (4-7, 3-4).

Last season. Lowery nailed a 50-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to push the Tigers over the Bulldogs 27-25.

