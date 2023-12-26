Gordon to lead No. 22 Oklahoma State against Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ollie Gordon II flirted with the idea of leaving Oklahoma State, with the star running back entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

But he announced Sunday ahead of the team’s matchup with Texas A&M (7-5) in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night that he’ll remain with the 22nd-ranked Cowboys (9-4) next season.

Gordon led the nation with 1,614 yards rushing to become the first Oklahoma State player to win the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s top running back and was named a unanimous All-American. He ran for at least 120 yards in six straight games this season, highlighted by two consecutive games with more than 270 yards rushing.

Now he’ll try to lead the Cowboys to their third bowl win in four seasons when they play in their school-record 18th consecutive bowl game.

Gordon, who was a bit banged up at the end of the regular season, appreciates the extra time they’ve had to prepare for the Aggies.

“Our schedule is more like our spring schedule, so I feel like it’s helping us rejuvenate our bodies and get back to what we were toward the beginning of the season,” he said. “Everybody can be healthy. Everybody can go out firing on all cylinders. Looking at it from that perspective, it’s really good.”

The Aggies return to a bowl game for the first time since 2020 after opting out of the Gator Bowl in 2021 because of COVID-19 issues and not qualifying in last year’s 5-7 season.

Mike Elko was hired last month to replace Jimbo Fisher, who was fired after another disappointing season, but he will not coach the bowl game. Interim coach Elijah Robinson will lead the team Wednesday night before leaving to take a job as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse.

Robinson knows the key to this game will be slowing down Gordon.

“He is elite,” Robinson said. “He won the Doak Walker for a reason. He’s a patient runner. He’s getting downhill. We understand the challenge.”

LOOKING FOR 10

The Cowboys look to reach the 10-win mark for the second time in three seasons after finishing 12-2 in 2021. Oklahoma State is coming off a 49-21 loss to Texas in the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma State opened the season 2-2 before winning five in a row and seven of its last eight to finish second in the Big 12.

Linebacker Xavier Benson thinks reaching 10 wins would be an important milestone for the team.

“It shows how much we can persevere and fight through,” he said. “I feel like this whole team has been built off that togetherness and perseverance. I know it would mean a lot to me because I hate losing.”

DOUBLE DUTY

Robinson has had a full schedule since being hired at Syracuse on Dec. 3. While getting the Aggies for the bowl game, he also has had plenty of responsibilities with his new gig.

“When I’m here, I’ve got my A&M shirt on, and I’m preparing these guys for this bowl game,” Robinson said. “When I’m at Syracuse, I’m recruiting … and I’m evaluating the players there. That’s part of this business, and I’m trying to the best of my ability to give both sides everything I’ve got.”

Robinson was named interim coach for A&M’s final two games after Fisher was fired near the end of his sixth season in College Station.

Despite the hectic schedule, he felt it was important to stick with the Aggies until the end of this season.

“My commitment was to see these guys through for the bowl game,” he said. “It was important that I finished through the bowl game.”

Quarterback Jaylen Henderson said Robinson sticking around was important to the team.

“He kept things stable,” Henderson said. “We made a commitment to finish this season. He has done a great job of fulfilling his commitment here, and we want to do the same.”

QUARTERBACK CAROUSEL

The Aggies have struggled to find consistency at quarterback this season and have started three players at the position. Texas A&M opened the season with Conner Weigman, but the sophomore sustained a season-ending foot injury in the third game.

Max Johnson started the next six games but sustained a rib injury on Nov. 4 and Henderson took over the following week.

The Aggies likely will stick with Henderson for the bowl game after he played well down the stretch. The former Fresno State player started the last three games for the Aggies, helping them to wins in the first two.

He threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in his first start, against Mississippi State, and has thrown two touchdown passes and finished with at least 260 yards passing in his last two games.