Texas DB Taaffe honors late teammate Ehlinger after sign mocked his death

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe aims to honor late teammate Jake Ehlinger every time he steps on the field.

On Saturday, an inappropriate sign shown on ESPN’s College Gameday mocked both the passing of Ehlinger, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2021, and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s battle with alcoholism in the past.

The sign made beating Texas A&M in the first meeting between these teams since 2011 even more important to Taaffe.

“Fans try to get under your skin and I was aware of that and I’d be lying to say that it didn’t get to me a little bit,” he said. “It took a lot out of me to not do anything out of emotion… but it made the game even more personal.”

Taaffe had an interception that set up his team’s first touchdown as the third-ranked Longhorns got a 17-7 victory over No. 20 Texas A&M to earn a spot in the SEC title game.

Taaffe wore a pocket square Ehlinger’s No. 48 as he walked into Kyle Field Saturday. Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, did not play in his two seasons at Texas after arriving as a walk-on from Austin’s Westlake High School.

“I feel sorry for the person that posted that sign," Taaffe said. “I feel sorry for him because I don’t know what he’s going through, how much he’s dealing with in life to think that that was a good idea (or) to think that was ok… no matter the rivalry.”

Jake Ehlinger’s family said after his death that they believe he ingested a dose of the prescription drug Xanax laced with toxic substances, including fentanyl.

Taaffe, who attended the same high school as Ehlinger, wanted to reiterate that Ehlinger died because he ingested a drug that he never intended to take.

“He got poisoned, he didn’t die because he overdosed,” Taaffe said. “So I want everybody to know that he was poisoned and he loved this team so much and I wish that he could be part of this, but he was drugged… he was not a drug addict by any means.”