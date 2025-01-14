Texas WR Isaiah Bond joins growing number of Longhorns leaving early for the NFL

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas junior wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced Tuesday he will enter the NFL draft, becoming the latest Longhorn underclassman to leave the program after reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Bond transferred from Alabama this season and had 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns for Texas, which reached the CFP for the second consecutive year. But he also struggled with an ankle injury and his production fell off sharply over the second half of the season. He had four catches for 57 yards and no touchdowns over his final five games and missed Texas' playoff win over Clemson.

Bond is the fourth Longhorn junior to declare for the draft, joining offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., wide receiver Matthew Golden and running back Jaydon Blue.

Texas is still awaiting a decision from three-year starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has indicated he will turn pro.