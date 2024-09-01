Texas Tech escapes with 52-51 overtime win over Abilene Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s Jayden Cofield sacked Abilene Christian’s Maverick McIvor when the Wildcats went for a 2-point conversion in overtime, allowing the Red Raiders to escape with a 52-51 win on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Behren Morton’s career-high fifth touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Caleb Douglas, who transferred this year from Florida, and Reese Burkhardt’s PAT kick following the first overtime possession gave the Red Raiders of the Big 12 a 52-45 lead over the Wildcats of the FCS United Athletic Conference.

Abilene Christian answered with Isaiah Johnson’s 1-yard plunge, his third rushing touchdown of the game. The Wildcats lined up for two with an empty backfield, and McIvor – who began his college career at Texas Tech but never played a game in three years – was pressured by multiple defenders and tackled by Cofield.

“Holy moly – that’s my statement,” Texas Tech coach Joey Maguire said. “We have a lot of things we have to fix to get better, and we’ve got to do ’em in a hurry.”

A year ago, the Red Raiders blew a 17-0 lead in their opener at Wyoming and lost in double overtime.

Abilene Christian coach Keith Patterson, Tech’s defensive coordinator for three seasons before taking the Wildcats job before the 2022 season, said he told his staff after the Red Raiders went ahead by seven in overtime they’d go for two if they scored a touchdown.

“We came here to win,” Patterson said. “I could tell there was something different about this football team during the summer as well as fall camp. There was just a competitive spirit and nature. I didn’t know if that would carry over when you flip the lights on and play a Big 12 opponent.”

Morton was 30-of-42 passing for 378 yards, one short of his career best.

Tahj Brooks rushed for 153 yards and one Texas Tech touchdown. It was the 13th career 100-yard game for Brooks, who returned for his fifth season and could leave Tech as the school’s career yardage leader. His touchdown was a 13-yarder to open the scoring, a run that began bursting up the middle before he cut outside and beat multiple defenders to the right side of the end zone.

McIvor completed 36 for 51 passes for a career-best 506 yards and three touchdowns.

Gino Garcia kicked a 31-yard field goal putting the Red Raiders ahead 45-42 with 2:39 to play. But the Wildcats reached Texas Tech’s 4 and Ritse Vaes, in his first game for Abilene Christian after spending three seasons with Midwestern State, kicked a 21-yard field goal with five seconds left to force overtime.

Abilene Christian scored six touchdowns to Texas Tech’s five during regulation, but the Red Raiders’ Jalin Conyers ran a direct snap for a 2-point conversion after Tech’s second TD for a 15-0 lead.

WELCOME ADDITIONS

Douglas is one of multiple new Tech receivers. Josh Kelly, who played last season at Washington State, had 10 catches for 156 yards and one touchdown. Micah Hudson, who arrived this year as one of Tech’s highest-rated recruits ever, had a quiet debut. Hudson saw little action and had no passes thrown in his direction.

THE TAKEAWAY

Abilene Christian: The Wildcats are 1-16 against FBS opponents since moving up from NCAA Division II in 2013. They certainly looked better than being picked to finish sixth in the nine-team UAC.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders’ inexperienced secondary struggled. Maybe they’ll grow from the experience. But this overall performance didn’t resemble last year’s lone date with FCS competition, a 41-3 win over Tarleton State. Texas Tech is 28-1 against FCS teams.

UP NEXT

Abilene Christian will host West Georgia on Sept. 7.

Texas Tech will visit Washington State on Sept. 7.