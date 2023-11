The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 73, Kansas St. 73, Southern Cal 46, Air Force 26, Toledo 25, UCLA 11, Iowa 6, SMU 5, Duke 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 1, NC State 1, Clemson 1.